Jury Awards $363M In First Sterigenics Ethylene Oxide Trial

By Celeste Bott and Lauraann Wood (September 19, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- A Cook County jury awarded $363 million Monday to an Illinois woman who accused industrial sterilization company Sterigenics of recklessly polluting the Willowbrook, Illinois, community with ethylene oxide for decades, giving her more than she asked for at trial....

