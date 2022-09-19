Contract Sham Bid Conspiracy Charges Untimely, Judge Told

By Daniel Wilson (September 19, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Two defendants accused of roles in an elaborate scheme to help a company win nearly $8 million in military contracts using bogus quotes from purported competitors have urged a Georgia federal judge to toss conspiracy charges, saying they were untimely....

