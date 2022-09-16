Ex-Texas Mayor, Husband Get Bond In Bribery Case Appeal

By Ivan Moreno (September 16, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The former mayor of a Texas city and her real-estate developer husband can be free on bond while they appeal their convictions on bribery and fraud charges, a federal judge ruled Friday, saying the couple raise "close questions" that the Fifth Circuit could decide in their favor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS