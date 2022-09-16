TransUnion Hit With $18M Verdict In Source Code Dispute

By Eric Heisig (September 16, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland federal jury on Friday said TransUnion LLC should pay $18.3 million to a Northeast Ohio startup that claimed the credit reporting giant held its source code hostage after terminating a business agreement, allegedly preventing the startup from making money with its idea elsewhere....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS