Jackson Residents Sue Over Water Failure

By Nate Beck (September 19, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT) -- A group of Jackson, Mississippi, residents hit public officials and engineering firms with a federal class action lawsuit over an August water treatment plant shutdown that left more than 150,000 without access to clean water in the mostly Black city....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS