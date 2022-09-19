Ex-JPMorgan Worker Fights To Keep Benefit Freeze Suit Alive

By Grace Elletson (September 19, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A former JPMorgan Chase employee said the banking behemoth can't escape a lawsuit alleging it failed to notify employees that their benefit accruals had been frozen for years, arguing that the plan descriptions provided to workers failed to explain the concept of benefit "wear-away."...

