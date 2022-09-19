HP, Agilent Can't Nix Stanford University's Superfund Suit

By Gina Kim (September 19, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to nix Stanford University's Superfund suit against Hewlett Packard and Agilent Technologies and ordered the case to go to trial after rejecting their argument that the school's trespass and nuisance claims were permanent and time-barred....

