Chicago Developers Will Pay $27.5M To End EB-5 Fraud Fight

By Dave Simpson (September 19, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge entered a consent judgment Monday requiring a group of Chicago developers to pay $27.5 million to a class of dozens of EB-5 Chinese nationals who invested in a roughly $49 million project that went nowhere, enforcing the developers' obligations under a fraught settlement agreement....

