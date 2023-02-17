Ill. Justices Say BIPA Claims Accrue With Each Scan

By Celeste Bott and Lauraann Wood (February 17, 2023, 10:15 AM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Friday that Biometric Information Privacy Act claims accrue each time data is unlawfully collected and disclosed rather than simply the first time, a ruling that will almost certainly add to Illinois' already heavy privacy docket and that the defense bar has warned could lead to astronomical damages....

