Realtor Group Says Magazine Free From Mailing List Laws

By Danielle Ferguson (September 20, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors told a Michigan federal court Monday that its members don't pay or ask for copies of its Realtor magazine in a bid to end a proposed class action accusing it of sharing subscriber information without permission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS