Ex-NYPD Inspector Cops To Hurricane Sandy Relief Fraud

By Elliot Weld (September 20, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A former New York Police Department inspector pled guilty Tuesday to submitting fraudulent claims to the city's Office of Management and Budget in order to profit off reimbursements while he was supposedly working on recovery projects related to Hurricane Sandy....

