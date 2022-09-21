Tether, Bitfinex Must Hand Over Financial Docs In Buyer Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 21, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New York has ordered the company behind cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and the stablecoin tether to produce documents relating to the backing of the stablecoin and certain transactions, rejecting the defendants' arguments that the document requests were too general....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS