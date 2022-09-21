DHS Watchdog Says CBP Skipped Migrant Screening Process

By Rae Ann Varona (September 21, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Border Patrol along the southwest U.S. border skipped assigning some noncitizens entering the country "alien registration numbers" used to create a profile of their immigration history, according to a report by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchdog....

