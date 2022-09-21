Fla. Appeals 11th Circ. Bar On Social Media Law To High Court

By Carolina Bolado (September 21, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Florida on Wednesday appealed an Eleventh Circuit injunction halting enforcement of a state law prohibiting social media companies from blocking political candidates, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review the "irreconcilable divide" now that the Fifth Circuit has upheld a similar Texas law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS