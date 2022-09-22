DC Circ. Debates Proper Fate Of ATM Fee Antitrust Classes

By Katie Buehler (September 22, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel seemed split on Thursday over how to resolve an appeal lodged by Visa and Mastercard of a lower court's order certifying three different classes of consumers and ATM operators accusing the credit card companies of running afoul of antitrust laws with ATM fee rules, with each judge hinting at different solutions through their questions....

