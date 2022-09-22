Gas Co. Indicates It'll Drop Suit After Shell Pays Arbitral Award

By Ali Sullivan (September 22, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Mexican liquefied natural gas facility anticipates dropping its lawsuit against Shell's Mexico affiliate after the energy giant paid out a multimillion-dollar arbitral award months after it was handed down by an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal. ...

