Construction Co. Can't Escape Gold King Mine MDL

By Brent Godwin (September 22, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has shot down contractor Harrison Western Construction Corp.'s request to be let out of a lawsuit from Navajo farmers over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, rejecting the Colorado-based company's assertion that the court lacks jurisdiction....

