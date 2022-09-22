Chicago Urges Court Not To Revive Genetic Bias Damages Bid

By Caleb Drickey (September 22, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago told an Illinois federal judge that workers cannot restore claims for cash damages in their suit alleging that a city wellness program violated federal genetic discrimination law, saying the workers' bid to reinstate the claims is untimely and baseless....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS