Sprint To Pay Investors $3.75M For Subscriber Growth Claims

By Gina Kim (September 22, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Sprint Corp. will pay $3.75 million to settle a proposed class action in New York federal court claiming it misled investors about gaining new customers, according to an approval motion filed Thursday, six months after the judge refused to nix the case but trimmed some allegations....

