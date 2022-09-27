How Contractors Can Avoid Cybersecurity FCA Violations

By Benjamin Powell, Elizabeth D'Aunno and Shannon Mercer (September 27, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Speaking about the U.S. Department of Justice's enforcement priorities on Sept. 12 at the American Bar Association's annual Civil False Claims Act and Qui Tam Enforcement Institute conference, the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ's Civil Division, Brian Boynton, provided important insights into the DOJ's investigation and prosecution of contractors for noncompliance with cybersecurity requirements....

