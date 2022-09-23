Narragansett Tribe Fights RI's Bid To Escape Highway Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 23, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Narragansett Indian Tribe urged a D.C. federal judge to reject Rhode Island's bid to escape claims in the tribe's suit seeking $30 million for the destruction of cultural sites amid construction of a highway bridge, saying the state colluded with the Federal Highway Administration to violate federal law....

