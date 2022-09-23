J&J Unit Looks To Scrub BIPA Suit Over Skin Care App

By Hayley Fowler (September 23, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary looking to throw out a proposed data privacy class action involving a digital skin care app told a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday that consumers are trying to stretch an Illinois state law governing biometric data "far beyond its intended limits."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS