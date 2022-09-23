Big Tech Wants DST Removed In US-Kenya Trade Deal

By Kevin Pinner (September 23, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative should seek commitments from Kenya's government to remove the country's digital services tax and not pursue unilateral measures during ongoing negotiations, a lobbying group representing companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS