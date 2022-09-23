Illinois Judge Cancels City's Streaming Service Fees Suit

By Katie Buehler (September 23, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday permanently tossed a St. Louis suburb's lawsuit seeking fees from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and eight other video streaming services for operating within its boundaries, ruling the city had no authority under state law to bring its claims....

