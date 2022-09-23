Convicted Twitter Spy Cites Whistleblower In New Trial Bid

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 23, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A former Twitter employee found guilty of secretly acting as an agent of the Saudi government should receive a new trial because the government did not disclose a whistleblower complaint by Twitter's former head of security that "undercuts" the prosecution's core theory, his attorneys argued in a California federal court filing Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS