NY Firm's Escrow Defense Contested In $30M Malpractice Suit

By Tracey Read (September 26, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- An Israeli software CEO has asked a New York federal court to block Meister Seeling & Fein LLP's counterclaim seeking indemnification in his $30 million legal malpractice suit, saying the firm's argument that it was acting as escrow agent rather than legal counsel in a loan deal gone wrong is baseless....

