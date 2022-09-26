Real Estate Rumors: Target, Bond Vet, Allen Schwartz

By Andrew McIntyre (September 26, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Target has reached a deal to lease space on South Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The retailer is taking an undisclosed amount of space at 1000 S. Vermont Ave., a new mixed-use multifamily development that Grubb Properties is building, according to the report....

