Fatburger Owner, Investors Ink $3M Deal Over Fraud Claims

By Katryna Perera (September 26, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Investors in restaurant company Fat Brands Inc. said Friday that they had struck a $3 million deal resolving claims that the family behind the company, which owns the Johnny Rockets and Fatburger brands, harmed shareholders by misusing company funds and coming under a federal investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS