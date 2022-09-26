2nd Circ. Backs Arb. Ruling In Bakery Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 26, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision on which workers are exempt from federal arbitration requirements didn't move the needle in a misclassification suit, a split Second Circuit panel said Monday, standing by its earlier decision that two drivers for Flower Foods weren't transportation workers who qualify for the exemption....

