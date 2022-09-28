Google's $100M BIPA Deal Gets Final Approval

By Celeste Bott (September 28, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Cook County judge on Wednesday granted final approval to a $100 million settlement between Google and roughly 420,000 Illinois residents from seven class action suits who accused the tech giant of collecting and using their facial data through Google Photos in violation of the state's biometric privacy law....

