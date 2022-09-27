Ex-Platinum Exec Seeks Acquittal For Bond Fraud Conviction

By Madeline Lyskawa (September 27, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A former Platinum Partners portfolio manager urged a New York federal judge to strike a jury conviction that found him guilty of participating in a $70 million scheme to defraud Texas oil and gas company bondholders, saying federal prosecutors failed to present sufficient proof backing their accusations....

