White & Case Adds 2 Real Estate Pros From Paul Hastings

By Lynn LaRowe (September 27, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has continued to expand its global mergers and acquisitions practice and real estate group with the addition of partners in New York and Houston, both of whom came aboard from Paul Hastings LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS