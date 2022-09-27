Real Estate Rumors: JPMorgan, Brookfield, Rina Trigg

By Andrew McIntyre (September 27, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase has loaned $210 million for a portfolio of hotels in various markets, the Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The loan to CitizenM is for properties in Seattle; Chicago; Menlo Park, California; and Miami's South Beach, according to the report....

