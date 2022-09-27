Colliers Says Insurer Owes $1M Defense Costs For Broker Suit

By Rosie Manins (September 27, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Colliers International - Atlanta LLC and its former insurer, a unit of The Hartford, battled in a Georgia federal court Tuesday over the commercial real estate agency's request for more than $1 million it spent defending allegations that it failed to supervise a corrupt broker....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS