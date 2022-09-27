Feds Seek To Keep Win Over Purported Surveillance Claims

By Rae Ann Varona (September 27, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection urged the Ninth Circuit to deny an appeal from two immigration attorneys and a documentarian alleging the agency's surveillance program violated their privacy, saying the alleged injuries couldn't be tied to the program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS