Execs Of Bankrupt MoviePass Lied To Public, SEC Says

By Katryna Perera (September 27, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The top executives of now-bankrupt movie ticket subscription service MoviePass and its parent company were hit with a suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, alleging the executives misled the public about MoviePass' usage and actively tried to block its heaviest users from the service due to "debilitating negative cash flows."...

