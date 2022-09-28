Chinese Movie Theater Co. Must Pay $457M Award, Court Says

By Caleb Symons (September 28, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan said the owner of a Chinese movie theater company must dole out more than $457 million to three investors that say they were burned in a failed IPO, rejecting a slew of objections, including a fraud allegation, that he claimed should nullify the arbitral award....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS