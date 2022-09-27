L'Oreal Must Face False Ad Suit Over Collagen Products

By Mike Curley (September 27, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by L'Oréal USA Inc. to throw out claims that it misleads consumers about the skin-smoothing effects of its collagen products, saying the complaint is enough to establish that the packaging could lead consumers to believe the collagen acts as an anti-wrinkle ingredient....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS