Insurers Want Ship Seized To Pay For Historic Cargo Losses

By Elizabeth Daley (September 28, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Insurers and customers brought shippers to New York federal court hoping to seize a vessel as collateral for over $39 million in losses after around 2,800 containers, including cargo from Rooms to Go and Nokia, went overboard or were damaged in the worst shipping loss in years....

