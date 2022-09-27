Smithfield Agrees To Pay $75M In Latest Pork Antitrust Deal

By Hailey Konnath (September 27, 2022, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Smithfield Foods has agreed to pay $75 million to settle antitrust claims brought by millions of indirect consumer purchasers, the company's latest deal in multidistrict litigation over an alleged meat industry ploy to inflate pork prices, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed in Minnesota federal court Tuesday....

