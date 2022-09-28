Real Estate Rumors: Jenner & Block, Schwarzman, Pourtavosi

By Andrew McIntyre (September 28, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has inked a deal to lease an additional 5,600 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The law firm is picking up more space at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, a Durst Organization building. With the new deal in hand, the firm now has more than 72,000 square feet there, according to the report....

