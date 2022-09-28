'I Would Have Kept My Prius': GM Class Rep Slams Oil Defect

By Dorothy Atkins (September 28, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Two class representatives delivered colorful testimony Wednesday in a California trial over claims GM hid a dangerous engine defect, with one testifying that he stopped driving his truck long distances due to its excessive oil consumption, saying, "If I wanted an in-town commuter car, I would have kept my Prius."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS