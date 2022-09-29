Monster Wins $293M Verdict Against VPX In False Ad Trial

By Craig Clough (September 29, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury awarded Monster Energy Co. nearly $293 million and teed up possible enhanced and punitive damages Thursday after finding Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its CEO falsely advertised the "super creatine" ingredient of Bang energy drink, handing Monster a potentially record-breaking verdict following the monthlong trial....

