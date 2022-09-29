Real Estate Rumors: Alan Roberts Trust, Rastegar, Highwoods

By Andrew McIntyre (September 29, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Beverly Hills mansion is on the market for $65 million and if the property fetches that amount, the sale would mark one of the largest Los Angeles-area residential deals of the year, The Real Deal reported Thursday. The 4,321-square-foot property at 1005 N. Alpine Drive has six bathrooms and four bedrooms and is owned by the Alan Roberts Trust, according to the report....

