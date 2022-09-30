Lululemon Dodges Peloton Suit As Part Of Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (September 29, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out Peloton's lawsuit that sought a court order saying it didn't rip off Lululemon's design patents for leggings and sports bras, finding that the exercise equipment company's lawsuit was a wrongly filed "anticipatory" case....

