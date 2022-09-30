Fox Loses Bid To Escape Election-Related Defamation Suit

By Andrea Keckley (September 30, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday denied a request from Fox and its former host Lou Dobbs to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil, who accuses them of using their platform to suggest he was part of a plot to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump....

