Attorney-Turned-Wrestler Finds Victory In Following Dream

By Matthew Santoni (October 4, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- In the world of professional wrestling, few fans would have mistaken The Undertaker for a licensed mortician, but in the rings and arenas of western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York, "The Gavel" David Lawless is indeed an attorney — albeit not the arrogant heel he portrays....

