2nd Circ. Trump Ruling Is A Tale Of 2 Statutory Interpretations

By David McTaggart and Kevin Savarese (October 3, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, or Westfall Act, amended the Federal Tort Claims Act to extend absolute immunity from personal tort liability to "any employee of the Government while acting within the scope of his office or employment."[1]...

