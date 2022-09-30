Texas High Court To Hear Ex-Dallas Cowboy's Benefits Case

By Patrick Hoff (September 30, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a decision axing a jury verdict in favor of a former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman who claimed an insurance company wrongly denied him workers' compensation benefits after he was injured during training camp....

