Judge Chides Atty For Misleading Court On Key Fact

By Alyssa Aquino (September 30, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The federal claims court chided a Texas attorney for misrepresenting when and why a contractor was suspended from a construction project, saying the attorney knowingly deceived the court on an issue critical to his client's $700,000 surety reimbursement claims....

